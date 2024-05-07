Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 7, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were mild across Delmarva as a humid air mass lingered over the area. A cluster of thundershowers brought rain to the Salisbury area but most spots stayed dry. Areas of coastal fog have developed as the warm humid air is chilled to the dew point near the Atlantic and this fog may linger into the night. Look for some showers again late tonight and warmer air Wednesday before more rain arrives with a cold front Thursday into Friday. Cooler and less humid air will arrive Friday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Thunder by daybreak? Low 60°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Am thunder possible then mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Quite humid PM. High 86-87°. Beaches 84°. Wind: SW/W 10-19 mph. Winds on the beaches SW 14-20 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Heavy thundershowers around by daybreak. Low 62°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy, and humid. Passing showers and a few thundershowers likely. High 82-83°. Beaches 83°. Wind: SW 14-26 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cloudy and humid night across the area with passing showers possible again late as a front remains over the area. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25 inches but a few spots might see more. Look for lows near 60-63 degrees over much of Delmarva. Winds will be light.
We may see some rain and thunder early Wednesday, but then much warmer weather will arrive in the afternoon, as winds turn back to the southwest and west. The temperatures will reach the mid 80's inland, and go above 84° on the beaches as well for a while. Winds will be from the southwest at 12-19 mph by afternoon.
Look for thundery weather on Thursday morning and again later with windy and humid conditions. The temperatures will reach the low 80's inland and perhaps that warm on the beaches as well. Winds will be from the southwest at 16-26 mph by afternoon. It will be a little cooler by daybreak Friday with temps. near 58°.
In the long-range: Clouds will linger Friday with a few brief showers possible. Look for temps. in the mid 70's Friday with a NW wind at 9-17 mph. Cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with high temps. near 68-70° both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be near 51 degrees. Look for mostly sunny weather from Saturday into Monday. High temps. Monday will be near the average of 73 degrees.
The average low for early May is 50° and the high is 72°.