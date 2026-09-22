Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle possible all day long. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers and drizzle. Windy. Lows: 58-66. Winds: NE 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers, drizzle, and a few periods of steady rain. Blustery. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE 20-50+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering showers and drizzle. Blustery. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NE 20-45+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early in the day. Slow clearing to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Blustery. Highs: 60-68. Winds: NE 25-45+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish this week with some very heavy rain at times with very windy conditions that will lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. The coastal low will start to establish itself off our coastline later today as it develops to our south off the coast of the Carolina’s. With the low developing to our south and the strong ridge of high pressure to our north, we will see the wind become stronger and stronger over the coming days. We will see wind gusts on Tuesday approaching 40-50 mph at the beach and on the Delaware bay. We will continue to see the drizzle and low clouds with the chance of more substantial showers from time to time today. Highs today will hold in the 60s all day long…although, a few folks out on the Mid-shore may sneak up to 70 degrees later today. The showers will pick up and continue all night long and the wind will only continue to get stronger as we work toward Wednesday.
The worst of the weather will be on Wednesday where we could have a period of rain falling during the day with very strong and gusty winds. We could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph inland…approaching 55+ mph at the beach. It will be a very gray and raw day with temperatures in the 60s. With this kind of wind over several high tide cycles, the issues become the coastal flooding threat and the beach erosion that will be occurring over the course of the next few days. The rain showers and drizzle will linger into Wednesday night before the storm will slowly begin to push out the sea during the day on Thursday and actually lead to a bit of drying time.
At the moment, we are looking at Friday as a dry day with lots of clouds and the wind still kicking at the beach with temperatures in the 60s. We could still be seeing wind gusts at the beach 30-40+ mph on Friday before the forecast becomes a bit questionable. The low departs off the coast enough to pull the rain off the coast, but we could see a few bands of showers pinwheel back toward us from time to time on Saturday and Sunday. The bigger story will be the wind continuing to batter the coastline with some gusts to 30-40+ mph possible even into the weekend. With this constant wind off the Atlantic, we will be dealing with tide after tide of coastal flooding threats along with beach erosion at our beach communities even into the weekend.
We are changing the forecast for early next week because it looks like the low will start to break down by Monday and regardless if the low takes the northern trek into New England or the one that makes it our best friend for the weekend will be gone and we start the drying process. In fact, we are looking at a monster ridge of high pressure looking to settle into the area for most of next week and could…stressing could linger into next weekend.