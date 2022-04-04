SEAFORD, Del. - The reggae band SOJA won a Grammy on Sunday for the Best Reggae Album called “Beauty in the Silence.” They are the only American band to win this category and one of their guitarists, Trevor Young, is from Sussex County. He took us back to where his music journey started right there in Seaford.
Trevor Young went inside of the Seaford Music store, where a few weeks ago he was taking a trip down memory lane. It's at this store where his passion for music started.
Trevor worked at Seaford Music and was encouraged to learn how to play at the store.
Trevor fell in love with the guitar at the age of 10, which led him to start a band after high school. Later, he was given the chance to be a member of the D.C. based reggae band SOJA.
Trevor and his band mates are proud to say they are Grammy winners for Best Reggae Album.
“When they announced we won, I was very nervous leading up to that moment. I didn't think we were going to win honestly. We're the first American reggae band to ever win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. It's just monumental. I feel so honored. I really can't describe how I feel because I don't really understand the feeling I have going on right now,” says Young.
David Herring is the Owner of Seaford Music and has known Trevor for nearly 20 years.
David says he's proud to see Trevor's dreams come true.
“Trevor grew up here at Seaford Music and I couldn't be more happy for Trevor and SOJA for their big win on Sunday. It's pretty fulfilling to see somebody do that but when somebody does it's kind of inspirational,” says Herring.
Trevor says he hopes to be an inspiration to many and can't wait to see what happens next in his career. SOJA was nominated for Best Reggae Album two times prior to their big win.