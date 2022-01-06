SALISBURY, Md. - The riot at the U.S. capitol was one year ago on Thursday. Supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the building to protest the 2020 election results. There's been plenty of reflection Thursday on what happened a year ago. Vivid memories remain for a member of Delaware's Congressional Delegation.
It was a moment of fear for those inside the capitol. However, Delaware's Congresswoman, Lisa Blunt Rochester, remembers being focused on hope for the safety of herself and others.
Blunt Rochester, huddled inside the house gallery with colleagues and prayed for safety. One year later, she reflected on that fateful.
"Ultimately, praying for all of our safety and peace in or nation. Those of us trapped in the gallery, we lived it - ducking, crawling, under, over railings. Hands, knees, the sounds, the smell. We had a front-row seat to what lies, hate, or plan ole misinformation congers," says Rochester.
She says it's a day she will never forget.
"I had no idea that the safest most secure election of our lifetime would on that day turn into a violent insurrection. January 6 for me will forever be a day to remember how the light of acts of courage small and large defeated darkness."
The aftermath of January 6 hangs heavy over many capitol hill lawmakers and many across the nation. According to the Associated Press, at least nine people who were at the capitol that day died during or after the riot.
Thursday's ceremonies were widely attended by Democrats. However, almost every Republican on capitol hill was absent. It's a stark reminder of the divide between the two parties.