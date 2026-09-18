South Korean cinema has always been great with genre fare, particularly when it comes to science-fiction horror and action. One prime example is Train to Busan (2016), which is one of the best zombie films of the past decade or two. It was essentially a monster flick where people have to escape attacking creatures. The Host (2006) was also from South Korea and a monster flick, a kaiju narrative that was very well done. Every ten years, South Korea puts into the world a really compelling monster flick, and this one, directed and written by Na Hong-jin, is another to add to the list. Yet, it's not without its flaws. Namely, it's too long.
One of the reasons it's too long is the lead-up the film takes before revealing what the monster looks like or even what it is. I suppose revealing what it is might constitute a spoiler. It takes an hour to reveal the look of the monster and probably 90 minutes before it's explained what the monster is or where it originated. Hwang Jung-min stars as Ko Bum-seok, the police chief of a town that finds itself under siege by a force that Bum-seok doesn't see. He sees the aftermath of the siege, the death and destruction all around town. He chases after it, but he never sees it for himself. He runs around, literally running, for an hour before he lays eyes on it, even though a number of scenes have him really near it. As a result, the hour before the reveal gets increasingly frustrating.
Hwang Jung-min gives a good performance, but the film doesn't kick into gear until the monster is revealed. It doesn't kick into full gear until Hoyeon (Squid Game) who plays Yim Sung-ae, a police officer who works for Chief Ko, enters the film fully. As far as sidekicks go, Officer Yim proves to be the best that one could ever have. She emerges as a total bad-ass who shows so much bravery and skill that she easily rises as the best character in this film. She's likely the most fun as well.
There's a lot of gore, a lot of blood and guts. This film doesn't shy away from it. Beyond the blood, this film has a lot of chase scenes. It's almost Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) level of fast-paced, practically non-stop, chase scenes. They're thrilling and extremely well done. That being said, those chase scenes tend to go on for way too long. What underlines this is the fact that the monsters in question seem as if they can move faster than humans. Yet, the chase scenes go on and on and on, as if a human could outrun these creatures for as long as they do, certainly not on foot.
Later, there's a car chase scene that's better, but it pushes plausibility when we see foot chases. The music and editing though keep those chase scenes propulsive enough. Unfortunately, once the chase scenes are over, the film gives sentient voice to the monsters that for the majority of the narrative were depicted as mute, feral animals. Unlike Train to Busan or The Host, it's great to see the film try to imbue the monsters with some kind of humanity or compassion. Yet, the gobbledygook that the monsters are given just deflate the tense balloon the film had brilliantly built.
Shout out to Zo In-sung who plays Sung Ki, a surprising action star. I'm not too familiar with Korean cinema and its very deep bench. If Zo In-sung is already an action star in Korea, then apologies, but here his character emerges as such, and it's pretty fun.
Rated R for strong bloody violent content, and language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 40 mins.
In theaters.