Channing Tatum was in the biggest live-action film of last year, that of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) where he played the superhero, comic book character named Gambit. He's set to reprise that role in what will probably be the biggest live-action flick of next year, that of Avengers: Doomsday (2026). Looking at just the title of this film, one would think that he's again playing a superhero, comic book character. Yet, he's actually playing a real-life person. If this were a comic book story though, Tatum's character here would actually be considered the villain. In fact, Tatum is playing a criminal who was active in the United States from 1998 to 2004. The tone of this film though puts it in the vicinity of Dog Day Afternoon (1975), which is about a sympathetic lawbreaker, or the vicinity of Ocean's Eleven (2001) or Catch Me If You Can (2002), which is about a lovable, fun and charming criminal for whom one might root to succeed. At least, he's in the area of a criminal that people in general might not hate, dislike or dismiss.
Tatum stars as Jeffrey Manchester, a former soldier in the U.S. Army. However, since leaving the military, Jeffrey has had a hard time financially. He can't afford to support his children. It doesn't seem like they live with him and specifically during his daughter's birthday, he disappoints her with a used toy that he had when he was a little boy. She wanted a bicycle, but he couldn't afford even a cheap gift as that. He can't provide her with the material possessions that she might want. This might not be a bad thing. He simply could find ways to spend time with his daughter and do things with her that are more meaningful than materialistic objects. However, Jeffrey's problem is that he can't see that. He thinks materialism is the way to make his family love him. This compels him to commit a series of robberies, using a lot of his military training to do so. Yet, the joke is that he makes mistakes as a criminal because he can't be heartless. He doesn't want to hurt people and he doesn't want to be perceived as not being nice, so he goes out of his way to comfort his victims.
Kirsten Dunst (Civil War and Spider-Man) co-stars as Leigh Wainscott, a single mother and an employee at a Toys "R" Us in Charlotte, North Carolina. She's also a member of the local Presbyterian church. She meets Jeffrey in July, 2004. She's organizing a toy drive for needy children. She's not having much luck, so he decides to donate some. He doesn't give her his real name. He also gives her a bogus story about what he does for work and where he lives. She doesn't see these obvious red flags or she's willing to accept them, probably because she is a very trusting and forgiving, church-going woman. It could also be because she's lonely and has two children that consume her time, which means she hasn't had much opportunity for herself and for romance in a very long whilee. A tall, dark, handsome man comes along and she is clearly smitten.
Much in the way that heist films operate like Ocean's Eleven or even prison escape films like I Love You Phillip Morris (2010), it's interesting and compelling to see how the criminal in question gets away with their schemes. Through narration, director and co-writer Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine) has Jeffrey basically walking us through how he accomplished what he did for so long without getting caught. He does eventually get caught, so again the comedy comes with watching how he trips up or where he goes wrong, and again, usually it boils down to him not wanting to be perceived as a bad guy.
The film has an incredible supporting cast who are all great. Some are very under utilized. Ben Mendelsohn and Uzo Aduba are probably at the top of that list. It's strange why they would agree to have such small, effervescent roles that end up being rather inconsequential. It's fun seeing Mendelsohn and Aduba, as they play this married couple who are the leaders of Leigh's church. However, Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield and Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage are well used here, as the people on the opposite ends of Jeffrey's criminal escapades. Stanfield plays Steve, a fellow army veteran who helps Jeffrey commit crimes. Dinklage plays Mitch, the general manager of the Toys "R" Us, which ends up being the one victimized in Jeffrey's shenanigans.
It might not be as clever or with as many twists and turns as Ocean's Eleven or crime capers that have been staples in the so-called genre like Catch Me If You Can. It mainly stands as a character study, highlighting how a lot of veterans feel adrift after their service in the military and perhaps have trouble adjusting to civilian life. Often, soldiers are given specific skills that might not apply to civilian life. Attaining and holding down a regular job might become difficult, not that it would be impossible but it might be somewhat demeaning and demoralizing. However, the film isn't necessarily making any kind of systemic or institutional critiques. The film recognizes that it's mostly Jeffrey's own failings, specifically his materialism that led to his issues overall or where he placed value in his relationships.
Rated R for language, nudity and brief sexuality.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 6 mins.
In theaters.