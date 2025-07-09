Every year, I publish a list on my personal blog of all the music that I enjoyed. I publish a preliminary list in early July and then a final list in early January. For this compilation, I've pulled from that preliminary list. That makes this list the crème de la crème of what I enjoyed this year.
10. SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL by Miley Cyrus - This is the ninth album from the 32-year-old pop star who started out in country music as a nepo baby. She feels very much out of her father's shadow. The album is described as progressive pop and was reportedly inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979), a rock opera. The Weeknd had a theatrically released film to accompany his latest album. Cyrus has a film to accompany this record. Hers is a visual album, co-directed by her, Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. The Weeknd's film played for a week or so. Cyrus' film played one-night only.
9. LOWER by Benjamin Booker - This is the third studio record from the 36-year-old who hails from Virginia Beach. Yet, he grew up in Florida, even going to college in Gainsville. He's mainly based in New Orleans. One of his most recent music videos, "Slow Dance in a Gay Bar," was shot on the streets of the French Quarter. His debut and eponymous album made my Best Music of 2014 list in what could be described as art or punk blues.
8. FESTIVAL SEASON by Saint Jhn - This is the fourth studio album from the 38-year-old from Brooklyn but was raised in Guyana in South America. He started out as a songwriter for Usher. He opened for Post Malone. He also worked on Jidenna's The Chief (2017), which made my list of Best Music of 2017. His song "Roses" was remixed in 2019 and went viral. It's also the rapper's most successful track as lead artist, even winning a Grammy. I was definitely hooked with the opening track "Never Met Superman" and convinced by only the third track of "Hunting Nirvana."
7. ALL AMERICAN F*CKBOY by Duckwrth - This is the third LP from the 36-year-old, hip hop artist from Los Angeles. He did a song called "Start a Riot" featuring Shaboozey that was on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). His song "Michuul" was featured in several TV shows. His sophomore album SuperGood (2020) made my list of Best Music of 2020. His song "Beg" from his third EP called Chrome Bull (2022) made my list of Best Music of 2022. This LP is narrated by Oscar-nominee Lakeith Stanfield and tells the story, possibly an autobiographical one, of a guy who knows he's toxic and a jerk. Not since Jay-Z's 4:44 (2017) has a rapper told on himself.
6. THEE BLACK BOLTZ by Tunde Adebimpe - This is the debut album from the 50-year-old from St. Louis. He's the son of Nigerian immigrants who grew up in Pittsburgh. Adebimpe formed the rock band TV on the Radio in 2001. I really loved their sophomore record Return to Cookie Mountain (2006). Their fourth album Nine Types of Light (2011) was on my list of Best Music of 2011. Adebimpe started working as an actor doing quite a bit of film and television. He even directed the film that accompanied their 2011 record, which earned their one and only Grammy. This album is his first solo away from TV on the Radio.
5. LUCIUS by Lucius - This is the fifth LP from the group formed in Brooklyn. They opened for such music acts as Tegan and Sara, Sara Bareilles and Jack White. They've done a ton of collaborations, from John Legend to Sheryl Crow to Harry Styles to Ozzy Osbourne to Ringo Star to Brandi Carlile and many more. Their work with Carlile got them Grammy nominations. My favorite tracks on this current collection is "Gold Rush" and "Old Tape."
4. PLUS ONE by The War and Treaty - This is the fifth album from the group consisting of husband and wife, Michael Trotter Jr., an Iraq War veteran, and Tanya Trotter née Blount who started as an actress in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993). Their debut was in 2018, but they didn't make a name for themselves till 2023 when they collaborated with Zach Bryan on his song "Hey Driver." That year, they became the first Black people or African Americans to be nominated for the Country Music Association or CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year. They were also the first Black people to be nominated for the Academy of Country Music or ACM Award for Duo of the Year. That same year, they received two Grammy Award nominations, one for Best New Artist and the other for Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page," off their album Lover's Game (2023).
3. WORTHY by Anderson East - This is the sixth LP from the 36-year-old from Alabama but who is now based in Nashville, Tennessee. His claim to fame was that he used to date country star, Miranda Lambert back in 2015. His southern soul was applied to the soundtrack Fifty Shades Darker (2017). He was later nominated for Best American Roots Performance at the 61st Grammys for "All on My Mind."
2. I FORGIVE YOU by Cynthia Erivo - This is the second studio album from the 38-year-old from London, England. She won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for the Broadway revival of The Color Purple (2015). She also won the Grammy and Emmy for that same role. She's been nominated for the Oscar three times the first for Harriet (2019) and more recently for Wicked (2024). Likely, she will become an EGOT winner, which is the quadruple crown for anyone in Hollywood. She recorded this album in between filming Wicked and the influences from that musical in this record is evident. The first time I heard it, I thought it was probably the most beautiful album of the year. It's very classical and orchestral in its sound. Her goal was to make something sensual and she achieves it.
1. SINCERELY, by Kali Uchis - This is the fifth album from the 30-year-old from the DC area. Her father is Colombian. She was first recognized in 2017 at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards for Record of the Year for being featured on "El Ratico" by Juanes. She would go on to be nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best Latin Pop Album for her previous studio record, Orquídeas (2024). The record was inspired by the death of her mother and the birth of her child. It's also a very beautiful piece of music. I was particularly impressed with "Fall Apart," and "Breeze!"