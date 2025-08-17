US POSTAL SERVICES - The USPS announced it will issue a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
The stamp features a painting from 1982 by Hebert E. Abrams. Abrams created the artwork as part of his work on Carter’s official White House portrait.
Since it's a Forever stamp, it will always be worth the current price of a 1-ounce First-Class Mail letter.
The stamp was announced at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains. It’ll be available starting October 1st, which would have been former President Carter’s 101st birthday.