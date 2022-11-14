FRANKFORD, Del.- A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Frankford Sunday night.
Delaware State Police say a 10-year-old was shot in the upper torso around 10 p.m. at a home on the 30000 block of Gum Road.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.
The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are being investigated at this time.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.