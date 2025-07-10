DOVER, DE - Drivers in the First State can expect to see various new toll and fee hikes in the coming weeks and months, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
DelDOT officials say the changes are in keeping with a toll increase resolution issued by Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings and the recent passage of a bill to update Delaware’s motor vehicle code.
Officials the toll and fee increases will generate an estimated $107 million in additional yearly revenue to support infrastructure needs.
Planned rate increases on Delaware’s three toll roads for two-axle vehicles (car, van, SUV, motorcycle, pickup) are as follows:
SR 1 - Biddles Corner and Dover
Beginning Friday August 15, 2025:
o For Delaware E-ZPass Account Holders:
▪ Weekdays: $1.50, up from $1
▪ Weekends: $4.00, up from $3
o For Cash/Non-Delaware E-ZPass Account Holders:
▪ Weekday: $2.50, up from $1
▪ Weekends: $6.00, up from $3
I-95 Newark
Beginning Friday, August 15, 2025, the toll for two-axle vehicles will increase from $4.00 to $5.00 for cash and E-ZPass customers.
US 301 – Mainline
Beginning Friday, August 15, 2025, the toll for two-axle E-ZPass customers will increase from $4.00 to $5.00, and from $5.60 to $7.00 for two-axle toll by plate customers.
DelDOT officials say they will update their online toll calculator to reflect new toll amounts by Friday, August 1.
In addition to the toll increases, DelDOT says DMV fees will then increase beginning Wednesday, October 1, 2025. New annual alternative fuel vehicle registration fees will also begin that day.
DelDOT’s full breakdown of the planned toll and fee hikes have been attached to this article below. Anyone with questions about the increases can contact DelDOT directly at 302-760-2080 or by email at dotpr@delaware.gov.