REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - A multi-agency search is underway off the coast of Rehoboth Beach for a swimmer reported missing on Saturday evening.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department said officers were called to the area near Olive Avenue around 7:38pm on July 12th for a report of a swimmer last seen in the ocean surf.
The swimmer is described as a Black male in his twenties, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.
The search effort includes personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation.
At 11:09am, on Sunday, July 13th, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department announced that the search efforts for the missing swimmer had been suspended.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Sgt. Dana Wyant at (302) 227-2577 or send a private message to the department.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.