DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in Dover where a 15-year-old was injured.
Police say the investigation started at 3 p.m. on Nov. 27 when officers were sent to the unit block of Par Haven Drive in Dover for a shooting.
They say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body while inside of a car on the street. They also say his injury was not life-threatening.
They say there are no leads at this time.
Police say an apartment was also shot during the incident, but no one inside was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.