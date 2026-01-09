BERLIN, Md. - A Stephen Decatur High School basketball coach has been arrested on multiple charges including felony 3rd degree sex offense involving a child under 14.
An arrest warrant for Bryon Johnson, 60, was issued on Wednesday in Worcester County District Court.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, the Ocean Pines Police Department was called to a home on Tuesday, Jan. 6, on reports of a sexual offense that had allegedly occurred the night before. Police met with the child victim, who said Johnson had inappropriately touched her, according to charging documents.
Police say further investigation revealed the incident had allegedly occurred on Jan. 5 between 8 and 10 p.m.
Court records state that the child was taken to Atlantic General Hospital and was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.
On Jan. 7, police spoke with the child victim’s siblings, who also told police that Johnson was at their home at the time of the alleged offense, charging documents read.
That same day, police interviewed Johnson, who denied being at the home on Jan. 5 and also denied any inappropriate contact, according to court documents.
Johnson was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 8. He faces the felony sex offense charge in addition to misdemeanor 4th degree sex offense and misdemeanor 2nd degree assault. He is currently being held without bond.
Johnson is also listed as an educational assistant on Stephen Decatur High School's website.
“Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) cannot comment on personnel matters; however, the school system took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students as soon as school system staff was notified of the allegations,” a Worcester County Public Schools spokesperson told WBOC on Friday. “WCPS has also made sure that support is available to any student or staff member should they need it through our school counseling office.”
A preliminary hearing for Johnson is currently scheduled for Jan. 30 in District Court for Worcester County in Snow Hill.