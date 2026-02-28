CAROLINE CO. - Maryland State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Caroline County.
MSP say troopers responded to a crash on Maryland Route 480, also known as Ridgely Road, north of Eveland Road, around 2 p.m. They say upon arrival, they found a car and a box truck off the road.
They say the investigation indicates the box truck crossed the center line, and the car tried to avoid a head-on crash by moving onto the shoulder, where the crash occurred.
The driver of the car was 30-year-old Joseph Dsouza from Ridgely, who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to MSP.
There was a passenger in the car, 50-year-old Hillary Coelho from Kuwait. He was taken by MSP Aviation Command to a local trauma center where he is currently being treated.
The driver of the box truck was 50-year-old James Sherry of Greensboro, who was taken to a local hospital.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate this deadly crash.