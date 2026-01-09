SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested a Salisbury man on 30 charges including several counts of rape after authorities say he held a woman captive for about 24 hours in an abandoned building and sexually assaulted her numerous times.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, a woman arrived at the Salisbury Police Department on Dec. 27, 2025, to tell police she had just escaped being imprisoned and raped. The victim was taken to TidalHealth where police interviewed her about the incident.
The victim told investigators she had agreed to meet up with a man on Dec. 26 after exchanging telephone numbers. A friend later dropped her off on Isabella St. in Salisbury to meet the man, later identified as Stephon Holloway-Smith, 37. The victim told police she and Smith then walked to a vacant building on W. Salisbury Pkwy. When they entered the building through an unlocked door, the victim alleges Holloway-Smith then suddenly choked her, according to court records. The woman could not recall if she had lost consciousness and believed she was going to die, charging documents read.
The victim then told police Holloway-Smith repeatedly sexually assaulted her the next several hours. During the incidents, the victim said Holloway-Smith tied her hands and feet together, at one point gagging her with a sock and a phone cord to keep her quiet, court records read.
Police note in their charging documents that the victim still had ties around her ankles when she arrived at police headquarters.
The victim went on to claim Holloway-Smith told her at one point he was leaving to get food, at which point the victim tried to escape, only to find Holloway-Smith outside the building waiting for her. The assaults continued, according to the victim’s statement, and Holloway-Smith threatened to kill her and burn her body so no one would ever find her.
Holloway-Smith finally allowed the victim to go free when she heard two men beating on the door of the abandoned building asking to be let in, according to charging documents.
The victim went directly to a nearby gas station where she spotted an acquaintance, who immediately took her to the police department.
Salisbury Police note that injuries on the victim’s neck, wrist, and ankles were all consistent with her statement.
Stephon Holloway-Smith was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 8. He is currently being held without bond and has been charged with eight counts of 1st degree rape, seven counts of 2nd degree rape, multiple other sex offense counts, reckless endangerment, assault, and false imprisonment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5. Holloway-Smith faces life in prison for each of the 1st degree rape charges.