DELAWARE - Delaware's Emergency Management Agency announced statewide driving restrictions were lifted this morning. 

This comes after Gov. Matt Meyer (D) placed Kent and Sussex Counties under Level 3 Driving Bans, limiting access to emergency workers and essential traffic. 

DEMA says road conditions remain dangerous, with the potential for snowmelt to refreeze. There are also still downed power lines and trees across the First State. 

Code Purple Shelters are open 24 hours statewide for those needing refuge, meals, and other resources.

Delawareans are also advised to do the following:

-Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) at de.gov/dens for updates on hazardous conditions. 

-Visit NWS’ Winter Weather Dashboard that shows the short-term forecast for winter weather conditions in the three-state region that includes Delaware.

-Follow DelDOT’s traffic advisory radio stations, WTMC, for streaming updates from WTMC Radio 1380AM and 98.5 FM. . Listen to WTMC through the DelDOT app, which provides real-time updates on roadway and transit conditions.

-Visit PrepareDE.org for full lists of emergency items for the home and car.

Stay up to date on the winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.

