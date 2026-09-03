SALISBURY, Md. - Eighteen dogs have been recovered from a Salisbury property following an animal welfare investigation, according to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, while authorities continue efforts to locate four additional dogs.
The Humane Society says the investigation began after the agency received a complaint on Aug. 29 regarding the welfare and living conditions of numerous dogs at a property on West Naylor Mill Road. Animal Control officers responded to the property around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 and initially found two adult dogs with two residents inside a shed, according to officials.
Due to the conditions, the Humane Society says assistance was immediately requested from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Wicomico County Code Enforcement, and City of Salisbury Animal Control.
Authorities say several other dogs were found running loose throughout the property. Officers described the dogs' living conditions as unsanitary and said many appeared to be in poor physical condition. Additional dogs were found after Animal Control officers and members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office entered the home, where authorities also reported unsanitary conditions.
The majority of the animals were Springer Spaniel mixes, including both puppies and adult dogs.
Authorities seized 17 dogs from the property on Sept. 1. Another dog was trapped and recovered the following day, bringing the total to 18.
Four additional dogs remain at large, according to the Humane Society, and efforts are underway to safely locate and capture them.
The recovered dogs are now in the care of the Humane Society of Wicomico County, where they are receiving veterinary examinations, treatment and proper nutrition. The organization says the dogs will eventually be made available for adoption once they are medically cleared and determined to be ready for placement.
The Humane Society is also asking for monetary donations to help cover food, veterinary care, medications, and other resources needed for the animals.
Authorities say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the animals and conditions at the property remains ongoing.