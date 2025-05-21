MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on Tuesday.
According to police, on May 20 just after 5:15 p.m., a Lincoln MKZ was driving west on Hollyville Road near Harmon’s Hill Road at the same time a Cadillac Escalade was driving east. Authorities say that the Lincoln crossed the traffic lines into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons. The vehicles then collided despite the Cadillac swerving to avoid the crash.
Police say the driver of the Lincoln, a 19-year-old man from Dagsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at a nearby hospital. His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old Dagsboro woman, as well has a passenger, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation into this fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.