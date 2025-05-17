DELMARVA - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down on Delmarva Friday night. This announcement comes after a team from Mount Holly, New Jersey surveyed Western Sussex County.
The National Weather Service says they have "determined that a tornado occurred starting in Dorchester County, Maryland and continuing into Sussex County, Delaware in the area south of Bethel."
The May 16 storm brought extensive damage and knocked out power for many on Delmarva.
Numerous viewers submitted images of the storm and its aftermath.
A final assessment from the NWS including the results of the survey are expected to be released sometime on Sunday. The assessment will include maximum wind speeds, rating, and the exact path the tornado took.