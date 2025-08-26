OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department has announced the waters off Ocean City are now back open to swimmers.
Officials prohibited swimming for days beginning last week due to rough waters and powerful rip currents following the passage of Hurricane Erin.
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Ocean City’s beaches were back open to swimmers and surfers with modified restrictions, according to the fire department. Officials say the National Weather Service still has a moderate rip current risk in place Tuesday, so swimmers were encouraged to always swim near a lifeguard.
“Enjoy the beach, stay safe, and let’s make it a great day in OCMD,” the Ocean City Fire Department said in a social media post.