Ocean City beach

(Photo: AP)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department has announced the waters off Ocean City are now back open to swimmers.

Officials prohibited swimming for days beginning last week due to rough waters and powerful rip currents following the passage of Hurricane Erin

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Ocean City’s beaches were back open to swimmers and surfers with modified restrictions, according to the fire department. Officials say the National Weather Service still has a moderate rip current risk in place Tuesday, so swimmers were encouraged to always swim near a lifeguard.

“Enjoy the beach, stay safe, and let’s make it a great day in OCMD,” the Ocean City Fire Department said in a social media post.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you