OCEAN CITY, Md. - After days of rough conditions from Hurricane Erin, Ocean City is finally seeing clear skies just in time for the weekend. Visitors are returning to the beach, but officials warn that the ocean remains unsafe for swimmers.
One group of friends visiting the shore this week said the storm delayed some of their plans, but now they are enjoying the sun and sand.
“It was tough with the hurricane earlier this week, but we’re just happy the weather cleared up so we could enjoy the trip,” said Madi Hanna.
“Yeah, it’s really nice out now, and we’re excited to finally be out on the sand,” Noah Wood added.
Despite the bright weather, beach patrol officials say strong rip currents are keeping swimmers out of the water. The ocean is still closed, with only surfers allowed in at the current time. Beachgoers can get their feet wet, but only up to ankle-deep.
Lieutenant Mike Stone of the Ocean City Beach Patrol said, “The ocean is closed to everyone except surfers right now. They’re tethered to their boards, which makes it much safer for them in case they get caught in a rip current.”
Officials say they are closely monitoring conditions and hope to lift restrictions in time for the weekend. Stone added, “I would hope so tomorrow. But you know, we’re going to watch, wait and see and just make the best decision based on the information we get tomorrow morning.”
Beach patrol encourages all visitors to exercise caution, stay near the shore, and follow lifeguard instructions. Even with the ocean closed, officials say people can safely enjoy the sand, sun, and ocean views.
Local businesses are welcoming the return of tourists, hoping that the sunny weather will help the area recover from the disruptions caused by the hurricane. Visitors are reminded that conditions can change quickly, and they should always be alert to changing tides and warnings from beach officials.
For now, vacationers are making the most of the clear skies, long stretches of sand, and the sound of the waves, even if they have to keep their feet in shallow water.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol plans to provide updates on ocean conditions throughout the weekend, ensuring safety remains the top priority for all who visit the shore.