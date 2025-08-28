CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. - For the first time on record, scientists have documented the presence of stone crabs in Chesapeake Bay waters off of Virginia.
According to the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, stone crabs are native to warmer Floridian waters, though they have been observed as far north as North Carolina. Never before had they been officially documented in Chesapeake Bay waters, however.
Until now, that is. Scientists announced this week that the crabs were recently caught in Virginia waters of the Chesapeake Bay by local watermen.
“Please note that stone crabs are not considered an invasive species, rather they may be migrating northward as warming waters open new habitat,” researchers with the institute said.
According to the institute, juvenile stone crabs can bear a striking resemblance to the Chesapeake Bay’s mud crabs. Key differences, however, include the stone crab’s larger size, striping on the legs, and the stone crab’s distinct black-tipped claws, whereas the mud crab’s dark claws give way to white at the tips, researchers say.
Watermen who legally catch or see a stone crab in Virginia waters are asked to contact the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at rom@vims.edu. Scientists say they can arrange pick ups of the crabs to help further research on the typically-more southern crustaceans' travels northward into local waters.