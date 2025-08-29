LEWES, DE -- 98-year-old Carol Orr has lived at her beachfront home in Lewes since the 1940's. After the most recent property value reassessments by Sussex County, Carol said she saw her annual property tax costs increase by six times its original value.
Orr showed WBOC a ledger statement from 2024, showing she paid $842.21 in 2024. Her bill this year showed a total cost of $5,221.83. Orr said she was shocked to find the increased bill in her mailbox.
"It scares me," Carol said. "I feel like I'm losing my mind. Everything was always so safe. Horrible is the only word I can think of."
At 98-years-old, Orr lives alone. Her son, Skip Orr, told WBOC she struggles with dementia, so he helps take manage her finances from his home in Pennsylvania. Skip said he is not sure how their family will manage the increased cost.
"It's devastating," Orr said. "Between the county bill, the city bill in Lewes, and her caregiver expenses, it exceeds her income. We are scrambling to try and figure this out because, with her last wishes, she wants to remain in the house until she passes."
Carol said, as a Lewes native, she has decades of fond memories in her house.
"I can't imagine living anywhere else. I raised Skip here," Carol said.
Orr told WBOC they appealed the assessment three times, and were able to get an original, higher amount lowered by a few hundred dollars a year. However, Orr said they are still not sure whether or not they can keep his mother in the house. Orr said he worries about other families in Sussex County that may be struggling like his.
"I understand why the county needed to do it, but someone needs to protect the people falling through the cracks," Orr said. "The hundreds of other Delawareans out there who are on a fixed income. I don't know how they can get by. I am truly worried that a lot of people are being taxed out of their homes."
Sussex County officials have resources available for those in similar situations to Carols. Officials encourage who saw an increase of $300 dollars or more a year in their annual property taxes to apply for the county's payment plan.
The plan allows bills to be paid in three installments interest free. The first payment is due September 30th. The second payment is due November 15th, and the final payment is due December 31st, according to officials.
Those interested in applying for the program are encouraged to do so by September 30th, the final day applications can be submitted.