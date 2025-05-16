DELMARVA - The severe storms that hit throughout Delmarva on Friday night have caused outages in several counties.
As of 11:35pm, Delmarva Power reports that there are 98 active power outages for their customers. Those outages are impacting about 4,242 customers.
Choptank Electric Cooperative reports that they have about 445 customers experiencing power outages as of 11:35pm. Of those affected, there are about 47 customers in Queen Anne's County impacted, 55 in Wicomico County, and 84 in Dorchester County.
Delaware Electric Cooperative is also reporting outages across their customer's areas. Overall there are about 58 customers experiencing outages as of 11:35pm.