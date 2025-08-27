Traffic Alert

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced upcoming traffic changes in Sussex County. 

Transportation officials say they will be converting the two-way stop at the intersection of Phillips Hill Road and Cross Keys Road near Millsboro to an all-way stop. The new traffic pattern will also feature new signs and pavement markings. 

The work is expected to start on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.  

Delaware's Department of Transportation says there will be flaggers in place to direct motorists. 

Tags

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you