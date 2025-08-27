SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced upcoming traffic changes in Sussex County.
Transportation officials say they will be converting the two-way stop at the intersection of Phillips Hill Road and Cross Keys Road near Millsboro to an all-way stop. The new traffic pattern will also feature new signs and pavement markings.
The work is expected to start on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.
Delaware's Department of Transportation says there will be flaggers in place to direct motorists.