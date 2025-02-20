DOVER, DE- Dover's City Council election is fast approaching this April, with candidates from all generations looking to represent the city and shape its future. Among them, Stephan Pierce, at just 19 years old, is hoping to make history by winning the Second District council seat.
There is a 72-year age gap between Dover's oldest city council candidate and its youngest.
Fred Neil, 91, is seeking re-election to represent the Third District, while Pierce, at just 19, is aiming to make history in the Second District.
Though Pierce is the youngest candidate in the 2025 election, he says he is determined to be part of the change he wants to see in his community.
“I've always been interested in public service my entire life—I know for a fact that there's no other young people like me that are actually trying to advocate for our people."
Running to represent Dover's Second District and fill the now-vacant seat previously held by Bill Hare, Pierce says he believes that he can use his age to his advantage.
“I think because I'm so young, it will definitely bring new ideas. One, because the older folks don't necessarily think how we think."
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen acknowledges the value both youth and experience bring to the table, noting that having a diverse council benefits the entire community.
“I think that shows we have people who are interested in being public servants. Youth can bring certain things to the table, but vintage also can bring certain perspectives to the table."
As someone who has experienced the needs and challenges facing Dover firsthand, Pierce says there are several major issues he hopes to address if elected to the council.
"I know that children want a place to go play, but not have to step on needles. We need better community policing. That's another thing that I want to tackle."
Pierce hopes voters will be ready to give youth a voice—and a seat at the table.
Dover's City Council election will take place on April 15.
Mayor Christiansen is urging voters to do their homework on the candidates, as nine new people and four current council members are running to fill five seats in Dover.