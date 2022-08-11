PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police say a toddler was shot and critically wounded in Portsmouth. News outlets report that Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Deep Creek Boulevard. Police say the 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital. Police haven’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
