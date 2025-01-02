SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man on multiple charges including traffic violations, firearm possession, and drug possession after a brief pursuit in Salisbury on Thursday.
According to police, deputies saw a Nissan speeding in and out of traffic and crossing a double yellow line to pass other cars on January 2. When police attempted to stop the car, a brief pursuit ensued before the car drove into a ditch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police then arrested the driver, 20-year-old Corey Sanders. A search of the car reportedly revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 10 wax folds of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture. The gun, according to police, was an unserialized and privately made semi-automatic “ghost gun.”
Sanders was charged with the following:
1. Reckless Driving
2. Negligent Driving
3. Speeding
4. Unsafe Lane Changing
5. Failure to Display Driver’s License to Uniformed Police
6. Driving Motor Vehicle without Required License
7. Failure to Stop at a Circular Red Signal
8. Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
9. Possession of a Firearm without Required Serial Number
10. Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Person under the Age of 21
11. Knowingly Transport a Handgun on or about Their Person
12. Knowingly Transport a Loaded Handgun upon the Public Roads
13. Did Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance to Wit: Heroin