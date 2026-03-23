SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 that left six people injured on Sunday night.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Route 50 and White Lowe Road on reports of a crash just before 7 p.m. on March 23. According to investigators, a Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a red light and struck a Ford Fiesta as it was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection.
Police say the impact caused the Ford to strike a light pole, while the Toyota overturned into an embankment and struck a tree.
Two passengers in the Toyota, a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old, were flown to a local trauma center. The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota and two more passengers, a 20-year-old and another 18-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old woman, was also taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
MSP says the roadway was closed for about three hours following the crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.