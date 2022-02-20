SEAFORD, Del.- Police have arrested a 20-year-old Seaford man on weapon and drug charges on Sunday.
Seaford police say on routine patrol at the intersection of North St. and Woolford St. just after 4:30 p.m., they saw 20-year-old Jonathan Dugazon, sitting in a parked car. The officer knew that Dugazon had a capias for his arrest from Sussex County Superior Court for failing to appear on a firearm related case.
When officers approached the car, they saw Dugazon reaching down between his legs. A later search of the area found a loaded 9mm handgun.
Dugazon was arrested without incident.
A further search of the car and of Dugazon led to the discovery of a concealed machete, marijuana and money.
Dugazon was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
- Possession of Marijuana
Dugazon was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $15,000.00 secured bail for the capias and $24,100.00 Cash Bail for the new charges.