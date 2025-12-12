WOODSIDE, Del. — The Polytech high school and adult education electrical programs received a sizable gift Friday: roughly 200 new tape measures donated in memory of former student Marcus Smith.
The donation is part of the “Measure Up for Your Future” campaign, created to honor Smith, a 2006 Polytech graduate who died in a car accident in 2019. The tools were collected and delivered by his mother, Patti Smith, who said she hopes students will feel a sense of pride when they use them.
“I hope every student who touches one uses it with pride and safety,” Smith said as she handed tape measures to electrical students.
Smith said she spent the past month gathering the tools. She said she has done multiple fundraisers and given multiple donations to the school since her son's passing. Giving back to the school that helped shape him, Smith said, is a way to keep his legacy alive.
“It’s just another thing to give back, so that these students' lights will shine forward as his did," Smith said. "Marcus always wanted everyone to have the best education they could, and have the best tools to work with and be safe.”
Students put the tape measures to work immediately at their benches and project walls. Student Cole Stachecki said it was an honor to receive one.
“It’s a very nice tape measure. It’s heavy-duty, it’s even got a light, and it’s double-sided," Stachecki said. "I want to be an electrician. So I’m definitely gonna keep this on me.”
Electrical construction instructor Nick Sebastian said the donation will benefit students in the classroom and as they start their careers.
“One of the things that we hear from our vendor partners is that the students really need to be able to read a tape measure when they get out in the field, so this is perfect," Sebastian said.
Smith said this year's donation honors her son's commitment to the industry and the school itself.
“I hope that every inch that comes out on that tape measure is used for their knowledge and their safety and to better their careers, which will better their lives," Smith said.