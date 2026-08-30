HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair says the 2026 event was their most-attended festival.
They say they had over 330,000 people go to the fair this summer.
They also have next year's dates already planned: July 22 through July 31, 2027.
HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair says the 2026 event was their most-attended festival.
They say they had over 330,000 people go to the fair this summer.
They also have next year's dates already planned: July 22 through July 31, 2027.
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