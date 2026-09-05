PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Princess Anne police say they arrested a 21-year-old after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop on Sept. 3.
They say police pulled the car over on Somerset Avenue near Broad Street after seeing a traffic violation, then officers developed probable cause to search the car.
They say during the search, they seized about 484 grams of suspected marijuana, about 100 individually-packaged bags of suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, about 45 strips of suspected suboxone, a digital scale, unidentified pills, and $546.
Shaquan Maddox, from Princess Anne, was arrested and charged in connection with the substances. Police say Maddox is being held without bond.