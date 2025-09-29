SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old man on multiple charges including first and second-degree rape in connection to an alleged assault earlier this month.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, sheriff’s deputies were called to the TidalHealth Crisis Center on Sept. 24 for a reported rape. There, police met with the victim who told them she had been assaulted on Sept. 15.
The victim reportedly told police that she was at her apartment with her cousin and the suspect, Estanley Emile, of Salisbury, on the night of the alleged attack. According to court records, the victim had met Emile weeks prior through a friend, and he frequently provided transportation to the victim and her cousin.
The victim told police that she went into her bedroom after her cousin fell asleep on the couch. Emile reportedly followed and sexually assaulted her despite her numerous attempts to stop him, according to charging documents, punching and smacking the victim during the attack. The victim screamed for her cousin to help, and eventually the second woman woke up and rushed to the bedroom.
The cousin told police she came into the room to find Emile assaulting the victim, and that he quickly fled once she entered the room, according to court records.
Police issued a warrant for Emile’s arrest on Sept. 26 and took him into custody the next day. He is currently being held without bond and faces the following charges:
-First-degree rape under threats of death or serious injury
-Second-degree rape
-First-degree assault
-Second-degree assault
-Reckless endangerment
-Indecent exposure
-False imprisonment
A preliminary hearing for Emile is currently scheduled for Oct. 23.