WICOMICO CO., MD - The Maryland State Police have announced the indictment of 39 people in connection to an investigation into a large-scale drug-trafficking operation on the Eastern Shore.
Maryland State Police say they launched a collective investigation with numerous other law enforcement agencies, called Wicomico Narcotics, that began in the spring of 2024. The combined effort has led to nearly 40 suspects indicted for their alleged involvement in a sprawling drug operation in Wicomico County.
According to police, the drug operation involved the sale of illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl throughout Wicomico, Dorchester, and Baltimore counties. In August, authorities say they served numerous warrants in the three counties which saw the seizure of more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, about 30 grams of fentanyl, 14 guns, and 4 vehicles used to transport drugs.
Police say the operation was supported by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network with funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy. That funding allows for the identification and dismantling of criminal organizations through collaboration between various law enforcement agencies.