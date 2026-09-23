CRISFIELD, Md. — Howling winds and heavy rain could not halt one of Maryland’s most enduring political and culinary traditions on Wednesday.
The 49th Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake returned to the Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, bringing together thousands of attendees, campaign tents, and high-profile politicians despite unfavorable weather conditions.
The waterfront event served as a major battleground for candidates up and down the ballot, as a must-stop location on the Maryland campaign trail.
Hot Topics and Key Battles
Front and center at the marina was the race for Maryland Governor, where competing visions for the state were on full display.
Incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore, seeking four more years in office, touted his administration’s focus on the region.
"We've invested in the Eastern Shore, we continue to show up for the people of the Eastern Shore, and we'll continue showing up in these next four years as well," Moore said.
Moore also addressed recent polling indicating that just 41 percent of Marylanders support a referendum set to appear on the November ballot that would make it easier for lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional map.
"Do not pay attention to polls, pay attention to election day," Moore stated. When asked by WBOC's Hunter Landon if the measure would result in drawing out the state's sole Republican seat, Moore responded: "No, what it's going to lead to is making sure that we control our democracy, not anybody else. Because right now we are watching the greatest assault on our democracy that we have literally seen in our nation's history."
Moore's opponent Dan Cox has been here before. He was the Republican nominee for Governor four years ago. Cox strongly criticized the ballot measure, arguing it would disenfranchise Eastern Shore voters.
"Governor Moore is trying to claim that this is somehow representing the voices of the people, but the fact is, every single person in Maryland will now vote for the Eastern Shore whether they can have their own voice in Congress," Cox said.
Further down the ticket, the race for Maryland's 1st Congressional District highlighted clear divisions over the same referendum. Republican Congressman Andy Harris, seeking a ninth term, and his Democratic challenger, Dan Schwartz, both expressed opposition to the redistricting measure, though Harris questioned the strength of Schwartz's stance.
"I've had an open disagreement with the Governor about this," Schwartz said. "I recognize that we have to fight fire with fire, but I really think that what we have to do is fight for our votes."
Harris countered Schwartz's position, saying: "Has he sent money to Larry Hogan's effort to defeat it? Is he putting up signs next to his sign to defeat it? I don't think so, because he's not going to go against it. He's not going to bite the hand that feeds him."
Food, Family, and Tradition
While politics dominated the headlines, the core of the event remained focused on community, family, and Eastern Shore culture.
Organizers prepared 225 bushels of crabs and 30,000 clams alongside other regional staples. Anticipating the less than ideal weather, officials monitored forecasts in the days leading up to Wednesday and expanded covered seating options.
"Most of the tickets are pre-sold into the hospitality tent," said event organizer Scott Tawes. "So they were coming in, rain or shine, and we were prepared for it."
For attendees, managing the windy conditions became part of the experience. Frequent attendee John McFadden shared his straightforward approach to enjoying the feast in high winds: "I just rip the legs off and eat them and break the back off of the crab."
Miss Crustacean 2026, Alliana Raab, who grew up attending the event and spent past years bagging clams, emphasized the resiliency of the people.
"No matter what the weather's going to be, we're going to have a good time," Raab said. "We're going to spend some quality time together."
Looking Ahead to the 50th Milestone
Turnout at the festival directly supports local promotion, community initiatives, and scholarship funds administered by the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
With the 49th edition wrapped up, organizers are already setting their sights on next year's golden anniversary. Event co-chair Scott Tawes is the nephew of the event’s founder, former Maryland Governor J. Millard Tawes. Tawes notes that plans are already underway to make the 50th Annual Crab and Clam Bake a major milestone celebration for Somerset County.