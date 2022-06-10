LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon.
"It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few gallons of gas in Linkwood, Md., where gas was $5.09 Friday morning.
The price of gas continues its meteoric rise to levels not seen before on Delmarva, and drivers are not feeling optimistic.
"I've never seen it in Delaware, and unfortunately I think it's just going to get worse over the summertime," said Agoston Szabo as he filled up in Camden, Del. "More people travel, demand for gas is going to be higher, and I think we're going to see worse times before we see better times."
Richard Brown and his family were traveling from Pennsylvania on their way to vacation in Ocean City, Md., Friday morning. They stopped in Linkwood for some snacks, but not for gas.
He's worried that if the prices keep rising, folks may have to start making unpleasant choices.
"It's going to be like, do I buy food to put food on the table, or do I put gas in my car so I can go to work and try to pay my bills?," Brown mused.
Neighbors who depend on their cars for medical treatment are already feeling the pain.
"I'm on a fixed income. And for me to drive to go and get any type of medical for myself, for my health, it's hurting me bad," said Leibensperger.
No big solutions are on the horizon, and folks are considering what needs to be done next.
"Why don't we use some of the fuel we have here at home in America instead of always getting it from other countries?," suggested Brown.
"Maybe it's time to go electric at some point in time," Szabo added.
According to AAA, relief from the high gas prices is not coming soon. They cite increased summertime fuel demand, as well as a rally in world oil prices fueled in part by China's relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions as keeping prices high.
So as you hit the highways and byways of Delmarva this summer, pack your bags, patience, and some extra cash.