EASTON, Md. – The 55th annual Waterfowl Festival returns to Easton this weekend, bringing three days of wildlife art, sporting competitions, live demonstrations and family activities to downtown.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, continuing a tradition that began in 1971 and celebrates the Eastern Shore's wildlife, outdoor heritage and natural resources.
One of the weekend's featured events is the World Waterfowl Calling Championships, where callers compete for championship titles. Other attractions include the DockDogs jumping competition, retriever demonstrations, wildlife art exhibits, sporting activities, food, live music and activities for children.
Young visitors can take part in hands-on art activities, calling clinics and the Quackin' Trail. Festival-goers can also browse paintings, sculptures, photography and carvings from wildlife artists.
Road closures
The festival will bring several road closures to downtown Easton throughout the weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 13, closures include:
Washington Street between Lots 5 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
South Street between Harrison Street and Talbot Lane.
Dover Street between Hanson Street and West Street.
Harrison Street between Goldsborough Street and South Street.
Glenwood Extension between Harrison Street and the Shore United Bank entrance.
Bay Street Ponds Access Road between Bay Street and the condominium entrance.
Goldsborough Street between South Washington Street and Harrison Street.
Additional closures will remain in place Saturday and Sunday, with some streets reopening and closing at different times. Those include portions of Washington, South, Dover, Harrison and Goldsborough streets, as well as Glenwood Extension and Bay Street Ponds Access Road.
Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes when traveling through downtown Easton.
The festival's organizers say general admission is $25 for adults. Children younger than 15 can attend for free but must register for a ticket.