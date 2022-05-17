WASHINGTON- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration says it is awarding $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Maryland’s Eastern Shore as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The EDA investments announced Tuesday are:
- Wicomico County, Md., will receive a $5.5 million EDA American Rescue Plan grant to improve safety and accessibility at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, boosting tourism and creating jobs in the local hospitality industry. The project will be matched with $1.4 million in state and local funds and is expected to create 70 jobs, retain 150 jobs and generate $34.6 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
- Somerset County, Maryland, will receive a $1 million EDA American Rescue Plan grant for the restoration and resurfacing of local tourist roads. The project will be matched with $250,000 in local funds and will create 10 jobs, retain six jobs and generate $100,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
These projects are funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.