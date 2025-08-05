SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Seaford that claimed the life of a child in late July.
Investigators say a Toyota Corolla was driving south on Coverdale Road toward Hastings Farm on July 27 just before 4:30 p.m. At the same time, a Toyota Tundra was driving towards the same intersection. According to police, the Corolla failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and entered the Tundra’s path. The Tundra then struck the Corolla.
6-year-old Keydan Garcia-Garcia, from Bridgeville, was a passenger in the back of the Corolla, according to police. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but sadly died days later on August 1. The Corolla’s front seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Bridgeville, was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Corolla, a 44-year-old Bridgeville woman, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Tundra, a 45-year-old Georgetown man, refused transport to the hospital, according to police.
Police say they continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3267..