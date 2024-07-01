LEWES, DE - The Cape May - Lewes Ferry is celebrating a major milestone Monday as it continues to link Delaware and New Jersey and drive tourism in the region.
The first-ever passage of the Cape May - Lewes Ferry between Delaware and New Jersey occurred on July 1st, 1964. According to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) that maiden voyage transported 8 vehicles and 15 passengers from Lewes to Cape May. The DRBA says today, exactly 60 years later, the ferry service has since taken more than 17 million vehicles and over 50 million customers across the Delaware Bay.
“While a lot has changed in the past six decades, the Ferry has always provided a break from the ordinary – a fun, relaxing way to add family memories to your vacation experience,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “The Ferry continues to be an integral part of the resort communities we serve. As we celebrate our past, we also look forward to our next generation of ferry vessels, which will improve onboard amenities while reducing operating costs and emissions well into the future.”
In recognition of its 60th anniversary, DRBA says they have kicked off a weeklong celebration with a special commemorative ticket from that maiden voyage in 1964. Ferry-goers can also expect special “throwback” fare pricing, signature drinks, promotional giveaways, and more.
More details on the Cape May - Lewes Ferry’s 60th anniversary and weeklong celebration can be found on their website.