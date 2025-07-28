ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, VA -- The annual Chincoteague Pony Beach Walk took place along the coast of Assateague Island, VA, on Monday morning. The event takes place ahead of the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim, scheduled for Wednesday.
The 'Saltwater Cowboys' walked the Northern Herd ponies along the Atlantic Ocean to join the ponies located at the Southern Corral. Dozens of horses were walked along the shoreline early on Monday, with hundreds of people gathered along the beach to watch them.
"It's tremendously huge, I can't believe how many people are here this year," Melinda Holmes, who's been attending the event for more than 20 years, said.
Holmes said her group and she were attending the centennial festivities in honor of their late friend, who used to accompany them. Holmes said they are most excited about the foals.
"We love to see the first new babies, there's just something about it," Holmes said.
WBOC was above the scene in Chopper 16 on Monday, and watched as one foal escaped the herd and ran off into nearby fields.
"We loved that first little spunky one that got out, that was exciting," Amy Lopez, an onlooker at the event, said. "That was good build-up for the whole herd coming in."
Lopez said she and her sister watched the horses walk by from the water, which she said was the best view in the house.
"I live in Tennessee, so I was in the water right away," Lopez said. "They said, 'You're already in?' Of course I am!"
Many visitors WBOC spoke with said they'd like to see the Pony Swim, and its accompanying traditions, last another 100 years.
"We've tried to keep it as a family tradition. It's something really cool that we can share with our kids," Holmes said.
"I know the island's changing, and there's a lot of fancy things coming in. But I hope it keeps its character and the traditions that have been here," Donna Sasscer, another visitor, said.
The 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim is expected to take place on Wednesday, July 30th, at 7am. The following day, the Chincoteague Pony Auction is expected to be held at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds.