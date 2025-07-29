CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, or Saltwater Cowboys, have announced the buyback foals for this year’s Pony Auction.
Following the 100th Annual Swim on Wednesday, the Pony Auction is slated for Thursday, July 31 at the Chincoteague Carnival grounds. The auction helps raise funds for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company as well as veterinary care for the ponies. The auction also serves to control the wild pony population, according to Chincoteague officials.
Last year, two young ponies fetched record-setting auction prices.
Not all the foals are auctioned to leave their Assateague Island stomping grounds, however. Each year, a select few foals are labeled as “buybacks” and are also auctioned, but then returned to the herd. Auction winners of the buyback foals get the opportunity to name their adopted pony.
On Tuesday, the Saltwater Cowboys announced this following foals as this year’s buybacks, listed here with their parents:
Foal #1 Danny’s Girl Splash x Hoppy
Foal #4 Sky Dancer x Twist
Foal #22 Flower x Beach Boy
Foal #40 Winter Moon x Don Leonard Stud 2
Foal #56 Marguerite x Hidalgo
Foal #96 Badabing x Ajax
The Chincoteague Foal Auction is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday. A full list of the foals and auction information can be found here.
Foal photos courtesy of DSC Photography.