CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company saw record bidding at Thursday’s pony auction following the 99th Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.
Foal #11, reportedly a descendent of the famous Misty of Chincoteague, sold for a whopping $50,000 during Thursday’s auction. The final bid for foal #40 was not far behind, totaling $45,000. Saltwater Cowboy and Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s Hunter Leonard tells WBOC both of the foals were buybacks, meaning they will return to their lives among the famous wild ponies of Chincoteague.
In 2023, the highest-auctioned pony saw a final buyback bid of $43,000, with both #11 and #40 surpassing that record in 2024.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce says a total of 89 foals were auctioned Thursday for a total of $547,700, nearly $100,000 over last year’s record total of $479,100 for 71 ponies, making the 99th Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim a resounding success.
Funds raised in the auction go towards supporting the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company as well as their efforts to keep the wild ponies healthy and safe.
South herd ponies are slated to leave the carnival corral Friday at 7:45 a.m. and swim back to their usual grazing grounds between 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
The handful of people who are able to bring their ponies back home with them, however, will be leaving the island with great memories and a brand new addition to the family.
Cindy Anderson and her family traveled all the way to Virginia's Eastern Shore from Wisconsin. It wasn't the 18 hour drive that made them so eager to buy a pony though.
It was a moment that happened during Wednesday's parade. For a brief second, a filly stopped and locked eyes with Anderson's grandkids. Once that happened, they knew they had to take that pony home, and sure enough it happened.
"It's a trip of a lifetime," said Anderson.
The Anderson's won't be the only one's leaving with a smile on their faces. Justin Krause and his family will be heading back to North Carolina with a rather rambunctious fella.
"We brought the trailer and she[Krause's daughter] had a fanny pack full of cash, so we were here to buy," said Krause.