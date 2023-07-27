CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Thursday mornings pony auction drew big crowds and big money as the main fundraiser for the islands fire department. 71 ponies were bought for a record breaking $479,100.
The bidding began at 8:00 a.m. and the event drew people from all over the country. As the large crowd circled the auction arena, the auctioneer started calling. Often times starting off in the low thousands, getting all the way up to $43,000 at one point for a buyback bid.
There are of course the lucky few that get to bring a pony back home, but for Bailey Hering of Indiana, luck did not play a huge role. Hering and two other girls won an essay contest, submitted to a non-profit who then turned around and bought them their very own ponies.
"It's so, so amazing and this is probably one of the best experiences I'll ever have," said Hering.
Hering took a liking to the pony auction and swim a few years back.
"Four years ago I got an article from my grandma in the newspaper about the swim and the auction and I just fell in love immediately," said Hering.
The other winners were Mylee Hartman and Arya Teets, who's essay was about their own ponies back in Western Maryland.
"It was about our ponies, the ones we have, they're both old and need retirement, and why we wanted to get a Chincoteague pony and why we think we deserve one," said Teets.
Clearly The Feather Fund, the non-profit organization who accepted the essay submissions, felt Hartman and Teets' essay and their reasoning for why they deserve a pony, was more than adequate. It's why Hartman and Teets' will be bringing home a new pony, named?
"it's name is Joe Salty Cowboy," said Hartman.
And they were not the only ones with a name already in mind.
"Taylor," said Amiayah Campbell.
Hering will be naming hers Talula.
"All that comes to my head is giraffe, I think it's so cute," said Lilly Ryan.
The 98th annual pony auction, full of a lot of people, a lot of "Sold!" callouts and a lot of smiles.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will assist in finishing up ceremonies on Thursday and will be at the auction arena at 8:00 p.m. for the Pony Bill Signing. The return swim is scheduled for Friday, July 28th between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.