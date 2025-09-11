DEADLY SHOOTING GRAPHIC

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 19-year-old New Church man on multiple charges including second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Royal Farms on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the Royal Farms on Chincoteague Road near Wallops Island on Sept. 10 just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, investigators say they found Miguel Ethan Soto Trader, 25, of New Church, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Soto Trader died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death. 

Police say they ensuing investigation led to David Dean Bowden Jr., 19, also of New Church, being identified as a suspect. Bowden was arrested and taken to Accomack County Jail with bond denied. Bowden faces the following charges:

-2nd Degree Murder

-Discharge a Firearm within a Building

-Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

-Unlawful Wounding

Dean Bowden Jr.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131.

