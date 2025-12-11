HARTLY, Del. - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hartly on Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police say a Honda Accord was driving east on Judith Road toward Hartly Road around 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. At the same time, a Ford Focus was driving south on Hartly Road toward Judith Road. Police say the Honda pulled away from the stop sign at the intersection and drove into the path of the Ford. The Ford then struck the driver’s side of the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, a 77-year-old Dover man, died at the scene. His name is currently being withheld.
The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman from Hartly, was treated at the scene but declined transportation to the hospital.
Police say Hartly Road was closed for about three hours following the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash or who witnessed it is asked to contact DSP at 302-698-8457.