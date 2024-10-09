SELBYVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police have charged a Frankford woman with child abuse following an incident on a school bus involving a 4-year-old student in September.
Police say on September 16th, an Indian River School District Early Learning Center bus picked up a 4-year-old student near the child’s home. As the student boarded, the bus aide, 80-year-old Priscilla Schoolfield, of Frankford, allegedly pushed the child to the back of the bus and into a seat, according to investigators. Police say the woman then struck the student.
The Indian River School District notified Delaware State Police of the incident on September 23rd.
On October 8th, police arrested Schoolfield on one count child abuse 3rd degree, a felony. Schoolfield was then released on her own recognizance.