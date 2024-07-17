NEWARK, MD - The Twilight Wish Foundation and Worcester County Developmental Center granted an 82-year-old resident’s wish to meet Minnie Mouse Wednesday.
According to the Twilight Foundation, Virginia Clark, a resident of the Worcester County Developmental Center, is described as “funny, feisty, and sweet,” with a love of coloring, writing, and especially Minnie Mouse. Clark dresses as the famous Disney icon every Halloween and celebrated her 80th birthday with a Minnie theme, the Foundation says.
Clark's wish to meet Minnie Mouse was finally granted on July 17th with a celebration at the Center.
The Worcester County chapter of the Twilight Foundation, a national nonprofit charity focused on honoring and enriching the lives of seniors through wish granting celebrations, made Clark’s wish a reality Wednesday. When the Foundation asked the Developmental Center if they knew of any residents with a wish, Clark was the first to come to mind.
“She is a ray of sunshine for all of us and she is obsessed with Minnie Mouse,” said Stephanie James of the Worcester County Developmental Center. “So we just thought all of the joy and happiness she brings us and we wanted to give it right back to her and give her a chance to meet her favorite character. She dresses like Minnie Mouse for every opportunity that she can, her bedroom has Minnie Mouse all over it, every birthday she has had is Minnie Mouse themed she's a huge fan, huge!”
This is the first wish granted by the Worcester County Chapter of the Twilight Foundation, though the chapter says they already have a few more wishes lined up they hope to grant soon.