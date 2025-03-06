OCEAN CITY, MD - The 2025 Ocean City Film Festival is underway this weekend, from March 6 to March 9.
The four day event will feature a diverse selection of films from regional and international filmmakers playing at different venues in the resort town. This year's event will also showcase the Historical Film Challenge, with films celebrating Ocean City's 150th anniversary.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for The Art League of Ocean City, a nonprofit organization.
To learn more about the Ocean City Film Festival, and buy tickets, you can visit the official website here.
WBOC editor Marlon Wallace will also present his short films "The Henry Hotel", "Ocean Vs. Bay", and "Humility". He will also serve as a juror for the festival.